IESCO’s E-Kachery today

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of the customer friendly policies, in-charges of all operations circles of IESCO will conduct E-Kachery via facebook live and telephonically on 24th November 2022 (Thursday) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon to ensure immediate resolution of consumer complaints and issues.

IESCO consumers can participates in face book live E-Kachary by using face book ID SE IESCO Islamabad E-Kachery Phone No. 051-9260194,For Rawalpindi City Circle, SE IESCO Rawalpindi-City E-Kachery Phone No. 051-9292675, For Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SE IESCO Rawalpindi-Cantt E-Kachery Phone No. 051-9293048, For Attock Circle, SE IESCO Attock E-Kachery Phone No. 051-4950343, For Chakwal Circle, SE IESCO Chakwal E-Kachery Phone No. 0543-668500, For Jhelum Circle, SE IESCO Jhelum E-Kachery Phone No. 0544-9270377. Valuable customers are requested to mention their name, bill reference No, Contact No and complete address while launching the compliant.

