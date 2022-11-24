Slight increase in gold prices

KARACHI: Gold prices increased slightly on the local market on Wednesday, according to traders. They inched up by Rs150 and Rs128 to Rs159,200 per tola and Rs136,488 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the international market, gold prices were quoted at $1,739 per ounce. Silver prices went up by Rs20 to Rs1,710 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs1,466.04 per 10 grams, traders said.

