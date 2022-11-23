AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Taliban confirm first floggings since supreme leader’s edict

Reuters Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 08:32pm
KABUL: Three women and 11 men were flogged Wednesday on the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and “moral crimes”, a provincial official said.

The lashings are the first to be confirmed since the Taliban’s supreme leader ordered judges this month to fully enforce Islamic law, or Sharia, saying corporal punishment was obligatory for certain crimes.

Qazi Rafiullah Samim, head of information and culture for Logar province, told AFP the lashings were not administered publicly.

“Fourteen people were given discretionary punishment, of which 11 were men and three were women,” he said,

“The maximum number of lashes for anyone was 39.”

Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges this month to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” he said, according to the Taliban’s chief spokesman.

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

“Those files in which all the Sharia conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.”

Hudud refers to offences for which corporal punishment is mandated, while qisas translates as “retaliation in kind” – effectively an eye for an eye.

Social media has been awash for months with videos and pictures of Taliban fighters meting out summary floggings to people accused of various offences.

Afghan supreme leader’s new orders

