Taiwan buys 43,400 tonnes of US-origin wheat

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 43,400 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender late last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender sought a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast between Jan 4 and Jan 18.

The purchase involved 26,800 tonnes of US dark northern spring wheat of minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $420.71 a tonne FOB US Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved 12,650 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $425.12 a tonne FOB, and 3,950 tonnes of soft white wheat of maximum 9.5% protein bought at $354.57 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $38.88 per tonne for ocean shipping from the US Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

All the wheat was said to be sold by trading house CHS. In its last reported tender on Oct. 27, the association purchased an estimated 38,515 tonnes of milling wheat also from the United States.

