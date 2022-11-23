AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Oil stocks power FTSE 100

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022
LONDON: The FTSE 100 jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday, as oil stocks bounced back following a bullish comment on the sector by a brokerage and news that OPEC+ members were not discussing an oil output increase.

The commodities-heavy FTSE 100 closed 1% higher, to hit its strongest level since Sept. 13 and outperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Oil majors Shell and BP gained 4.8% and 6.5%, respectively, as crude prices gained after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister denied a report that said OPEC+ oil producers were discussing a potential output increase.

The surge in BP was also helped by Citigroup’s “buy” rating on the stock, up from “neutral”. The brokerage said it expects the rotation into energy stocks to continue.

Britain’s energy sector surged 5.3% and base metal miners added 2.6% as metal prices gained.

“This (FTSE move) seems commodity driven. That’s clearly highlighted but everywhere else we are just seeing a bit of choppiness,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Craig mentioned that US bank holiday later in the week could mean a quiet week for the markets.

Meanwhile, data showed Britain’s government borrowed less than expected in October, although the budget deficit is likely to balloon in the months ahead thanks to energy bill support measures and a slowing economy.

