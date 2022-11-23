HR Metrics: SHRM Certification Benefits for HR Professionals

TEXT: SHRM Certification is an indication that professional takes the HR seriously. This certification is provided by the leading advocate for the HR profession. It helps HR professionals think more strategically, makes their knowledge/ skills current, globally applicable, universally recognized and increases HR professionals’ confidence in their ability to do the job.

It helps in hiring, promotion and job security. It provides practical skills to impact the job immediately, allows you to put the letters after your name, strengthen your resume. It provides networking opportunity with HR professionals, gives employees greater trust and confidence in the HR department. This certification is developed with employers in mind.

It demonstrates employer commitment to HR. It is a top-notch professional accredited HR credentials valued by business leaders which is an indication that organizations take HR seriously and is good for the reputation of the organization.

