AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 07:15pm
Follow us

The US relationship with Saudi Arabia is still under review despite a Biden administration ruling that the Saudi crown prince has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist then living in the United States, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by Saudi agents in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, in an operation US intelligence believes was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prince has denied ordering the killing, which has cast a pall over relations between the two countries.

Khashoggi’s fiancee has sued the prince in US court, but in a ruling last week, US Justice Department lawyers concluded that the prince had immunity as a result of having been named prime minister in the Saudi government in September.

“The opinion that we provided does not in any way speak to the merits of the case or the status of the bilateral relationship,” Blinken said.

“Our review of that relationship is ongoing,” he told reporters at a news conference in Qatar after an annual US-Qatar strategic dialogue. Blinken also said there were no plans for the prince to visit the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

The Biden administration’s ruling last week came at a time of increased strains between Washington and Riyadh over energy supplies, after the OPEC+ oil group decided at its last meeting to cut output targets over US objections.

Blinken said the legal opinion that the prince was entitled to immunity was based on “long-standing practice” observed in “hundreds of cases”.

“In every case, we simply follow the law. And that’s what we did,” he added.

The decision has drawn criticism from the slain journalist’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who had filed the lawsuit jointly with a human rights group founded by Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi Antony Blinken Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia US relation

Comments

1000 characters

US, Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Karachi, Hyderabad local govt elections to take place on Jan 15

Toshakhana reference: Court hearing adjourned till Dec 8

Nomura warns seven emerging economies including Pakistan face currency crisis danger

PTI long march an attempt to influence army chief appointment: Shahid Khaqan

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 25, says SBP

Read more stories