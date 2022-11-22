AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Reuters Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 06:37pm
Follow us

DUBAI/ANKARA: Saudi Arabia and Turkey are discussing Riyadh placing a $5 billion deposit at Turkey’s central bank, a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We are in final discussion to make a USD 5 billion deposit with the central bank of (Turkey),” the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters query.

The Turkish central bank declined to comment on the issue. A Turkish official with the knowledge of the matter said discussions are at the final stage with Saudi Arabia over a swap or deposit agreement.

Turkey’s economy has been badly strained by a slumping lira and soaring inflation of over 85% and a swap or deposit agreement could boost Turkey’s diminished foreign currency reserves.

Turkish inflation jumps to 85.51 percent in October

Analysts say this could also help President Tayyip Erdogan shore up support ahead of elections due by June 2023.

Turkey’s central bank has swap deals in local currencies with several of its counterparts worth a total of $28 billion. It signed a deal with China for $6 billion, with Qatar for $15 billion, with the United Arab Emirates for around $5 billion.

The momentum of talks between the countries’ central banks comes after Ankara and Riyadh’s joint effort to mend ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Saudi Arabia Turkey relation Turkey’s central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Karachi, Hyderabad local govt elections to take place on Jan 15

Toshakhana reference: Court hearing adjourned till Dec 8

Nomura warns seven emerging economies including Pakistan face currency crisis danger

PTI long march an attempt to influence army chief appointment: Shahid Khaqan

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 25, says SBP

Read more stories