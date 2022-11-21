AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 21, 2022
Sports

Ronaldo says row with Man Utd ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2022 12:37pm
DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo said Monday that his row with Manchester United would not have an adverse effect on the Portugal team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Reduced to a peripheral role at United this season, the superstar last week lashed out at his club and United coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview.

“I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team,” Ronaldo said at a press conference at the Portugal camp.

Ronaldo was suspended for the Premier League club’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

The 37-year-old claimed during the interview with British journalist Piers Morgan that he felt “provoked” into that reaction by Ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains the spearhead for Portugal despite his struggles at club level and hopes to keep playing until he is 40.

Cristiano Ronaldo Qatar FIFA Chelsea Manchester United FIFA World Cup 2022

