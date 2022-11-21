AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Base metals fall on China's COVID curbs, strong dollar

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 08:16am
Industrial metals prices slipped on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China clouded demand outlook, while a stronger dollar added to the downbeat mood.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1% at $7,988 a tonne, as of 0156 GMT, its lowest since Nov. 10.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 1.5% to 64,900 yuan ($9,057.04) a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 4.

Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday, while local authorities in the Baiyun District of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou locked down the area for five days as COVID-19 cases continue to mount.

Asian share markets turned hesitant, as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third straight month at the monthly fixing, matching market expectations.

Copper set for weekly drop on demand concerns, stronger dollar

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Saturday he is ready to "move away" from three-quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's December meeting and feels the Fed's target policy rate need rise no more than another percentage point to tackle inflation.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 1.9% to $2,385 a tonne, lead was down 0.8% to $2,137 a tonne, tin lost nearly 3% to $21,990 a tonne and zinc shed 2% to $2,970.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel declined 1.7% to 195,590 yuan a tonne, lead was steady at 15,675 yuan a tonne, tin fell 2.6% to 177,920 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 0.8% at 24,100 yuan a tonne and aluminium lost 0.7% to 18,930 yuan a tonne.

