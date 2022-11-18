AGL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
ANL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.57%)
FCCL 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
FNEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3%)
GGGL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
PAEL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.96%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.12%)
TRG 142.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.28%)
UNITY 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.4%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,102 Decreased By -131 (-0.81%)
KSE100 42,682 Decreased By -137.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,694 Decreased By -68.8 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for weekly drop on demand concerns, stronger dollar

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 10:25am
Follow us

BEIJING: London copper prices were on course for a drop this week, amid concerns over the outlook for global demand and as hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials sent the dollar higher.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $8,145.5 a tonne as of 0437 GMT.

It has lost 4.1% so far this week, retreating from a five-month high last Friday. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.7% to 65,880 yuan ($9,245.02) a tonne.

Asian stock markets were cautious and the dollar was set for a weekly gain, after comments from Fed officials, in the wake of employment data still showing a tight US labour market, dashed investors’ hopes for less aggressive monetary policy.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal costlier for buyers holding other currencies. German industrial group Thyssenkrupp warned on Thursday that its sales and profit would “nosedive” next year as high inflation and energy costs were compounded by an expected recession in Europe.

Meanwhile, top metals consumer China struggled with rising COVID-19 cases this week, including in big cities like Beijing and Guangzhou, fanning concerns about its economic performance. “Orders from buyers have remained moderate since September.

The current sentiment is weak as it’s hard to find any bright spot of demand next year,“ a Chinese copper tube producer said.

China produced 953,000 tonnes of refined copper in October, up 10.9% from a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Copper slips on renewed worries about China COVID curbs

Among other metals, LME zinc climbed 1.1% to $3,021 a tonne, aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,401.5 a tonne, while tin eased 1% to $22,350 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium rose 1.5% to 19,165 yuan a tonne, nickel declined 0.8% to 199,360 yuan a tonne, tin eased 0.4% to 184,300 yuan a tonne, zinc nudged 0.3% to 24,320 yuan a tonne.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper set for weekly drop on demand concerns, stronger dollar

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Dual nationality: FBR yet to compile data of tax, customs and IR officials

IDEAS 2022: China displays advanced weaponry

Read more stories