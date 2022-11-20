AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shaheen Afridi 'feeling better' after undergoing appendectomy

BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 06:28pm
Follow us

Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Sunday that he was "feeling better" after undergoing an appendectomy. He tweeted a picture after the surgery.

Afridi is also currently undergoing a two-week rehabilitation programme for his knee injury.

Pakistan's pace spearhead had hobbled off the field at the MCG in the T20 World Cup final against England after experiencing some discomfort in his knee, leaving Pakistan a bowler short at a crucial juncture.

He had shown signs of pain on the field, especially after taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook. As he slid low from long-off to hold on, he appeared to have hurt his knee and was immediately in some pain. He was helped off the field by the team physio and doctor. He returned an over later, ran in gingerly to send down one delivery, but wasn't able to carry on much longer. He only bowled 2.1 overs in the all-important game.

In a statement last week, the PCB said the scan conducted prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

"The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits," said the PCB.

"Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre a few days after his return to Pakistan," it added.

The statement added that Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following the go-ahead by the medical staff.

PCB Shaheen Afridi knee injury appendectomy two week rehab

Comments

1000 characters

Shaheen Afridi 'feeling better' after undergoing appendectomy

State of economy: Dar rejects all speculations

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president’s account

Asad Umar says we need country where individuals not bigger than institutions

COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

Read more stories