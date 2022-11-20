Shaheen Afridi 'feeling better' after undergoing appendectomy

Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Sunday that he was "feeling better" after undergoing an appendectomy. He tweeted a picture after the surgery.

Afridi is also currently undergoing a two-week rehabilitation programme for his knee injury.

Pakistan's pace spearhead had hobbled off the field at the MCG in the T20 World Cup final against England after experiencing some discomfort in his knee, leaving Pakistan a bowler short at a crucial juncture.

He had shown signs of pain on the field, especially after taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook. As he slid low from long-off to hold on, he appeared to have hurt his knee and was immediately in some pain. He was helped off the field by the team physio and doctor. He returned an over later, ran in gingerly to send down one delivery, but wasn't able to carry on much longer. He only bowled 2.1 overs in the all-important game.

In a statement last week, the PCB said the scan conducted prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

"The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits," said the PCB.

"Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre a few days after his return to Pakistan," it added.

The statement added that Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following the go-ahead by the medical staff.