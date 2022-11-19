Imran setting 'dangerous precedent' with Rawalpindi protest call: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan was setting a "very dangerous precedent" with his announced protest in Rawalpindi, warning that the move could derail the democratic system in the country, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that there will be a protest in Rawalpindi "every third year" if Imran succeeded in his plans.

"I am giving the opposition [PTI] a suggestion that in order to avoid getting blamed for making the army chief's appointment controversial, you should change your date and place and let the process to complete."

The statement comes as Imran gave the call to party supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Addressing the long march through a video link, he announced that he will also join the long march on November 26 “and announce the next plan of action on that day”. He urged PTI supporters to reach between 1-2 PM and announced that he will deliver an address.

“This demonstration will not stop,” he said. “All experts agree that there is no way out of the political crisis other than free and fair elections. Therefore, we will demand just one thing in Islamabad, ie immediate elections.”

In his address today, Bilawal said that PPP will support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision on appointment of the next army chief.

Answering a question regarding President Dr Arif Alvi's role in the appointment, Bilawal said he "will be held accountable if he tried to do something unconstitutional”.

There is intense speculation in the capital that the ongoing move towards amendment in the Army Act is sourced to the institution as it may enable the government to retain the services of an official while giving him the option to resign at any time.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken the lead in seeking a consensus on these amendments as well as discussing the possible candidate for the next army chief with Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Dar also called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday and discussed the overall economic and financial outlook of the country, days ahead of the appointment of the new army chief.

Bilawal, in his address today, explained that there are “many cards in the unity government's hand that it has not played yet”.

"I will advise Imran Khan to not force us into taking actions that we don't want to take," he stressed.

Pakistan's armed military is set to get a new supremo later this month when General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as Chief of Army Staff comes to an end.