Long march protesters cannot block roads, raise anti-state slogans: Islamabad Capital Police

The Islamabad Capital Police has cautioned long march protesters on Saturday against blocking any roads or raising anti-state slogans.

In a tweet, the law enforcement agency said that PTI secured the no-objection certificate for a peaceful rally from Koral to Rawat.

“No roads will be allowed to be blocked in any way and public and private property should not be damaged,” it stressed. “Islamabad Capital Police will issue a regular traffic plan for the rally.”

The police altered the protesters that slogans and speeches against the state, religion, ideology of Pakistan will not be allowed.

It added that action will be taken on carrying arms, weapons and sticks in the rally.

“Violation of the conditions will be followed by legal action.” It said.

“The district administration issued the regular NOC and added 35 conditions in a bid to ensure that demonstration remains peaceful,” it said. “Permission has been given only for the route from Koral Chowk to Rawat.”

Islamabad Police also highlighted that section 144 will continue to be enforced in the red zone and other areas.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to announce the date of his return to the long march and will today make a call to the people and urge them to reach Rawalpindi, said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

PTI also secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) to hold rally from Koral Chowk to Rawat. According to Aaj News, the government laid down 35 conditions in the NOC.

On Thursday, Imran had said “on Saturday, I will announce the date when I will reach Rawalpindi and join long march. I will lead the long march from Rawalpindi.”

“This is a defining moment for Pakistan and we can turn the country around at this point,” the former PM stressed.

He also said that doctors will give their opinion on Saturday as to when he is fit to rejoin his party's long march. He will then announce the exact date that he will once again participate in the protest.