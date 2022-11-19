AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 19, 2022
Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Terence J Sigamony Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday said the intelligence reports suggest that there are fears of another attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said this while hearing a petition filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to protests and sit-ins of PTI and another petition of the PTI seeking NOC for the sit-in and rally in the federal capital. The traders adopted the stance in the petition that the PTI protest would cause the federal capital to come to a halt.

During the hearing, the IHC judge, quoting intelligence reports submitted in the court, said there was a possibility of another attack on Imran’s life. The police presented a report before the court saying there is a possibility of another bid on the life of PTI chairman Imran Khan during the protest, which Khan plans to join after recovering from his injuries.

Justice Aamer remarked that it is the responsibility of government and the state to look into the matter and address this issue related to Khan’s security.

In the beginning of the proceedings, Justice Aamer directed the PTI to submit a fresh plea to the Islamabad administration seeking permission to stage a sit-in in the capital. He further said that if the issue is not resolved, a fresh petition can also be filed. He remarked that it was not the court’s responsibility to allot a place for the sit-in. He added that it is the administration’s discretion if they want to give permission for D-Chowk or F-9 park.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

The IHC CJ observed that the administration should decide the rules and regulations for the protest. He said that the same was ordered by the Supreme Court as well. The IHC bench asked that if roads in Islamabad were still closed and sought an update on the situation in other provinces.

He asked that what happened to the directions given to the provincial government by the centre and what will happen if the provinces do not comply with the federal government’s directions. He continued that protest is the democratic right of every political and non-political party but upholding the rights of common citizens was also important. The judge maintained that even in England, people gather at 10 Downing Street. They protest but do not block the streets.

The IHC chief justice said to the PTI lawyer that when the SC said that they cannot stop the long march, you blocked the GT Road and other motorways and asked the party to demonstrate responsibility.

He also made it clear that if the PTI wanted to hold a protest it had to submit a new application to the administration and if permission is given, make sure roads are not blocked and citizens’ rights are protected.

Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till November 22 for further proceedings.

The traders in the petition had adopted the stance that the SC earlier this year had sought an assurance from the PTI that it will confine its protest to a specified place. However, the petitioner said that the party violated its undertaking and marched towards D-Chowk and set trees ablaze and damaged public property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Imran Khan Justice Aamer Farooq PTI chairman PTI protests attack on Imran Khan

