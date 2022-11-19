Punjab CM approves breast cancer treatment plan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has accorded approval of a plan to treat breast cancer patients cost-free in Punjab in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company.

A delegation led by Managing Director Roche Pakistan Ltd Hafsa Shamsie met CM Pervaiz Elahi wherein the CM was briefed that the rate of breast cancer is the highest in Pakistan as eight to 10 thousand women are found to be suffering from cancer.

The CM said that centers of excellence would be established in major hospitals along with special counters in government hospitals for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Cancer may be diagnosed at any stage but the patient would be treated free of charge; he said and announced that lung cancer patients would also be provided with the best treatment facilities.

The CM said that 37,000 lady health workers are being trained in collaboration with the private sector as LHVs could best work for the diagnosis of cancer in women.

He asked the company to set up a production plant in the 10-year tax-free zone of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the government would extend every possible support. Hafsa Shamsie noted that a positive change is being witnessed in the healthcare system of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022