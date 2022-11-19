Cotton spot rate decreases by Rs200

LAHORE: The spot rate committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman also said the rate of cotton in Sindh is between Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

Around 400 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of DG Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Tonsa were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran, 200 bales of Chichawatni and 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 285 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022