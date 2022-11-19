AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 19, 2022
Pakistan

Hamdard Foundation provides scholarships to 224 students

Published 19 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has provided meritorious scholarships to 224 bright & deserving students from all over the country under Shaheed-e-Pakistan Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Scholarship programme in an auspicious event held yesterday at Naimat Begum Hamdard University Hospital. Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) presided over the proceedings.

Prof. Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan (Vice Chancellor Hamdard University and Prof Dr Tamim Akhar (Medical Director NBHUH) graced the occasion as guests of honour. Students who successfully secured scholarships attended the ceremony with their parents in large numbers.

Ms Sadia Rashid in her presidential statement congratulated the students and advised them to value time and follows the footsteps of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, who strictly followed this principle. Prof. Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan said Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said had sown a seed of Hamdard Pakistan which now had become a tenacious tree. “Hamdard has been serving the nation in the fields of education and health. Hamdard Pakistan serves the people; today’s event is proof of this, he said. He expressed his pleasure in getting invited over as a guest of honour at the students’ scholarship ceremony.

Later Sadia Rashid along with the guests of honour, distributed cheques to students.As usual this year, more than 10 million rupees of scholarships have been provided to the bright and deserving students hailing from different parts of the country. Students of matriculation received Rs25,000 each, while intermediate students from all over the country received Rs50,000. All of these students have been showing excellent educational performance.

Students scholarships Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Hamdard University

