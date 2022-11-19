AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB working constantly to host England for three Test series: CEO

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working round-the-clock to host England for December’s three Test series, which will be their first Test match in Pakistan in 17 years. And before the turn of the year, New Zealand would have played their first Test in Karachi in 20 years.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said here on Friday that best arrangements will be made for the visitors and cricket fans for the series. He said: “I remain confident that through our professional and administrative abilities, and with the continued support of the local governments, security agencies and other stakeholders, we will fulfill our commitments for the year to our fans and followers, and enhance Pakistan’s reputation and credibility as a sports loving people and a wonderful country that welcomes overseas sports teams and visitors with open arms, and delivers high quality events to world-class standards.”

Felicitating the Ireland women’s and the Bangladesh U19 teams on their successful tours of Lahore and Multan, respectively, Faisal said: “We were delighted to host Ireland women for the first-time ever and the Bangladesh U19 team on their maiden tour since 2007.

I hope they enjoyed our hospitality and our playing facilities, and also experienced our rich culture, history and passion for this great game. I am hoping to see a few Irish girls return to Pakistan in March 2023 for The Women’s League, and I also hope to see talented Bangladesh Under-19 players’ progress to the senior side in the near future.”

He said: “The PCB has always enjoyed an excellent and cordial relationship with Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board, and we have collectively worked very closely towards encouraging and assisting in each other’s cricket promotion and development. I remain confident this relationship will continue to strengthen and we will see many more such tours in the future.”

Faisal said: “To date, we have planned, organised and delivered 725 matches at home in 20 events, including 696 domestic matches and 29 international fixtures. These matches are in addition to the 37 international matches our men’s and women’s teams have played on their tours of Ireland, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB Test series Pakistan Cricket Board Faisal Hasnain

Comments

1000 characters

PCB working constantly to host England for three Test series: CEO

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories