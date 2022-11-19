PCB working constantly to host England for three Test series: CEO

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working round-the-clock to host England for December’s three Test series, which will be their first Test match in Pakistan in 17 years. And before the turn of the year, New Zealand would have played their first Test in Karachi in 20 years.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said here on Friday that best arrangements will be made for the visitors and cricket fans for the series. He said: “I remain confident that through our professional and administrative abilities, and with the continued support of the local governments, security agencies and other stakeholders, we will fulfill our commitments for the year to our fans and followers, and enhance Pakistan’s reputation and credibility as a sports loving people and a wonderful country that welcomes overseas sports teams and visitors with open arms, and delivers high quality events to world-class standards.”

Felicitating the Ireland women’s and the Bangladesh U19 teams on their successful tours of Lahore and Multan, respectively, Faisal said: “We were delighted to host Ireland women for the first-time ever and the Bangladesh U19 team on their maiden tour since 2007.

I hope they enjoyed our hospitality and our playing facilities, and also experienced our rich culture, history and passion for this great game. I am hoping to see a few Irish girls return to Pakistan in March 2023 for The Women’s League, and I also hope to see talented Bangladesh Under-19 players’ progress to the senior side in the near future.”

He said: “The PCB has always enjoyed an excellent and cordial relationship with Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board, and we have collectively worked very closely towards encouraging and assisting in each other’s cricket promotion and development. I remain confident this relationship will continue to strengthen and we will see many more such tours in the future.”

Faisal said: “To date, we have planned, organised and delivered 725 matches at home in 20 events, including 696 domestic matches and 29 international fixtures. These matches are in addition to the 37 international matches our men’s and women’s teams have played on their tours of Ireland, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.”

