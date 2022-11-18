Foreign Minister Bilawal eyes extension in GSP+ status after FATF grey-list exit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that after exiting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the government now aims to extend the GSP+ status to boost Pakistan’s exports to Europe, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal said Pakistan’s exports to Europe recently surged. He was accompanied by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch and Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem.

He said coming out of the FATF grey list was a big achievement for the country.

Recounting the diplomatic achievements of this government, the foreign minister said in the first meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, he successfully resolved the issue of the return of Pakistani students to China amid Covid travel restrictions.

Shedding light on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, Bilawal termed it a successful visit as 17 important agreements had been signed.

Speaking on relations with the United States, the foreign minister said the government wants their relations to be on an equal basis, and added that the relations between the two countries were headed in the right direction.

He said Pakistan and US enjoy historic relations and recalled how China has proved to be an all-weather-tested friend of Pakistan.

Reflecting on the Afghan policy, he said the government doesn't want to take a solo flight on the matter of recognition Afghan government.

"When we came to power, we decided to engage with Afghan authorities regardless of our differences for the greater national interest. We won’t take a solo flight on the matter of recognition of Afghan govt."

Responding to a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's claims that the US government was behind the regime change operation, Bilawal said Imran in his latest speech had himself backed down from his claims.

"We welcome Imran Khan's latest U-turn on the matter of leaving American conspiracy behind," Bilawal said, adding that he wouldn't like to drag this matter any further.