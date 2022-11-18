AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,301 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,728 Decreased By -91.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,706 Decreased By -57.6 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

First privately built Indian space rocket launches

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2022 02:42pm
Follow us

CHENNAI: The first privately developed Indian rocket lifted off into the upper reaches of the atmosphere on Friday, in another milestone in the country’s push to become a major space power.

The half-tonne Vikram-S rocket launched before midday local time and travelled in an arc, live footage from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) showed.

It safely splashed down into the sea six minutes later, according to the agency.

The rocket, developed by local startup Skyroot Aerospace, reached a peak altitude of 90 kilometres (55 miles), below the internationally recognised 100-km Karman line that separates Earth from outer space.

“It is indeed a new beginning, a new dawn… in the journey of India’s space programme,” science minister Jitendra Singh said after the launch to a crowd of cheering technicians at the ISRO’s launch facility on the southern island of Sriharikota.

The single-stage, solid-fuel rocket was built with “carbon composite structures and 3D-printed components”, the government said Thursday ahead of the first Vikram-S mission, named “Prarambh” (“Start”).

India has been bolstering its space programme in recent years, including a crewed mission with Russian backing slated for 2023 or 2024.

Its capabilities and ambitions have grown, highlighted by the success of its rockets and missions beyond Earth.

China’s Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to reach Mars with its Mangalyaan orbiter. Hailed for its low cost, that mission put India in a small club including the United States, Russia and the European Union.

And in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India as a “space superpower” after it shot down a low-orbiting satellite, a move prompting criticism for the amount of “space junk” it created.

India is also working to boost its two percent share of the global commercial space market.

In October, ISRO’s heaviest rocket yet successfully put 36 broadband satellites in low earth orbit.

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing space technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts’ wages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vikram S rocket launched built Indian space rocket launches ISRO

Comments

1000 characters

First privately built Indian space rocket launches

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Targeted assistance: IMF appears ready to take the long view

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

India’s Modi says digital currencies being used to fund terror

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Read more stories