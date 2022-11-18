22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

ISLAMABAD: In response to the letter written by the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) regarding the oil supply issues, it is mentioned that the planning for the imports is done in the product review meeting which is held one month in advance to give ample time to the industry to manage and source the supplies.

The Ogra states that there is a 22-day cover for petrol and 19 days cover for HSD in the country other than the imports and local refinery production for the remainder of the month. Therefore, it is reiterated that there are sufficient supplies in the country for meeting the country’s demand. It has been noted in certain sections of the press that there are limited stocks in the country which is incorrect.

