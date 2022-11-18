AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 06:44am
ISLAMABAD: In response to the letter written by the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) regarding the oil supply issues, it is mentioned that the planning for the imports is done in the product review meeting which is held one month in advance to give ample time to the industry to manage and source the supplies.

OCAC reports increase in sales trend of fuel products in November

The Ogra states that there is a 22-day cover for petrol and 19 days cover for HSD in the country other than the imports and local refinery production for the remainder of the month. Therefore, it is reiterated that there are sufficient supplies in the country for meeting the country’s demand. It has been noted in certain sections of the press that there are limited stocks in the country which is incorrect.

