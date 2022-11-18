AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Nov 18, 2022
Pakistan

IDEAS 2022: China displays advanced weaponry

APP Published 18 Nov, 2022 07:29am
BEIJING: China is displaying many advanced weapons and equipment, including drone and anti-drone systems, at an ongoing defence expo in Pakistan, a move analysts said, indicates that the two countries’ defence cooperation will continue to deepen under their ironclad friendship, with Pakistan’s armed forces already operating advanced main battle equipment of Chinese origin.

The 11th session of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) kicked off on Tuesday at the Karachi Expo Centre in southern port city of Karachi, with seven Chinese defence trade companies participating under the delegation “China Defence” led by the country’s State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

Exhibits of the Chinese delegation include the Wing Loong series drones, CH series drones, the WJ-700 drone, a comprehensive anti-drone system, a type of multi-role drone ship, the Y-9E transport aircraft, the LY-70 air defence system, the VT4 main battle tank, the SR5 multiple launch rocket system, the YLC-2E multi-role radar, a command information system, an electronic warfare defence system and a communications navigation system.

China’s State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence said the Chinese delegation’s participation in international defence expos aims to display the country’s advanced military equipment and technologies, promote international cooperation and communication in science, technology and industry for national defence, and build a defence security community to safeguard regional peace.

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

The armed forces of Pakistan have commissioned many advanced weapons and equipment of Chinese origin, including the VT4 main battle tank, the SH-15 self-propelled howitzer, the Type 054A/P frigate, the JF-17 fighter jet, the J-10C fighter jet and the ZDK-03 early warning aircraft, according to official announcements and media reports.

China and Pakistan are expected to continue to deepen their defence cooperation, as Chinese weapons and equipment have boosted Pakistan’s national defence as a system, a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times.

With China-Pakistan defence cooperation as an example, the expo is also a chance for China to have more defence cooperation with other countries in the region, the expert said.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has highlighted the importance of drones and anti-drone systems, and Chinese defence firms have answers to that, the expert said.

Pakistan has consistently held the biennial event since 2000, except in 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. IDEAS has become a defence expo of key influence in Asia.

