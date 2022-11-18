AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

General Bajwa visits Bahawalpur and Okara

Recorder Report Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 06:14am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Bahawalpur and Okara Thursday as part of farewell visits.

COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument at Bahawalpur and interacted with officers and troops of Formations at Bahawalpur and Okara.

COAS also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa JF 17 thunder aircrafts

Comments

1000 characters

General Bajwa visits Bahawalpur and Okara

Drop in inward dollar flows to hurt PKR: Imran Khan

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

US terms IK’s allegations ‘mere propaganda’

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

Forex reserves up by $75.2m

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Read more stories