General Bajwa visits Bahawalpur and Okara

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Bahawalpur and Okara Thursday as part of farewell visits.

COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument at Bahawalpur and interacted with officers and troops of Formations at Bahawalpur and Okara.

COAS also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.

