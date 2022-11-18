AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Prof Solaha Rahman elected KUTS president

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: Prof Dr Solaha Rahman of the Karachi University Teachers Forum was elected as the president of Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) by securing 302 votes while Prof Dr Summer Sultana from the Teachers’ Alliance for Good Governance received 271 votes for the same position, the convener of subcommittee for KUTS Elections 2022-23, Prof Dr Sobia Shehzad, announced on Thursday.

As per the details, Syed Ghufran Alam the candidate for the post of Vice President from KUTF clinched 316 votes whereas Dr Mohsin Ali from TAGG got 269 votes. Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi of KUTF bagged 301 votes and was elected as the Secretary KUTS for 2022-23 while Ateeq Razzak from TAGG had 272 votes.

Dr Muhammad Ali from TAGG received 310 votes for the post of Treasurer and his opponent Dr M Moiz Khan of KUTF had 266 votes.

According to the results of the KUTS Annual Elections 2022-23, Dr Zeeshan Akhter of KUTF got 356 votes and Dr Asad Khan Tanoli from TAGG collects 316 votes and was elected as the Joint Secretary whereas Taha Bin Niaz of KUTF 314 had votes and Mazhar Abbas from TAGG managed to get 143 votes for the same position.

The counting of the votes for the election of the executive council was in progress till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly-elected president and the members of the KUTS.

