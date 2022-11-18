KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================ Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/ Ending Right Credit On ================================================================================ IBL Healthcare Ltd 30.06.2022 10% Final Cash 14.11.2022 Dividend 10% 16.11.2022 Bonus Shares Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 850% Interim 14.11.2022 Cash Dividend Nishat Power Ltd 30.06.2023 20% Final 14.11.2022 Cash Dividend Dawood Hercules 31.12.2022 60% Interim 14.11.2022 Corporation Limited Cash Dividend Wah Noble Chemicals 30.06.2022 50% Final 11.11.2022 Limited Cash Dividend Ahmad Hassan Textile 30.06.2022 22.5% Final 14.11.2022 Mills Limited Cash Dividend Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 30.06.2022 20% Final 11.11.2022 Cash Dividend Meezan Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 20% Interim 12.11.2022 Cash Dividend Air Link 30.06.2022 10% Final 11.11.2022 Communication Ltd Cash Dividend Nadeem Textile 30.06.2022 60% Final 11.11.2022 Mills Limited Cash Dividend Atlas Honda Ltd 31.03.2023 110% Interim 16.11.2022 Cash Dividend The Searle 30.06.2022 25% Bonus Shares 17.11.2022 Company Limited Dawood Lawrencepur 31.12.2022 40% Interim 17.11.2022 Limited Cash Dividend ================================================================================

