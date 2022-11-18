Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
IBL Healthcare Ltd 30.06.2022 10% Final Cash 14.11.2022
Dividend 10% 16.11.2022
Bonus Shares
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 850% Interim 14.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Nishat Power Ltd 30.06.2023 20% Final 14.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Dawood Hercules 31.12.2022 60% Interim 14.11.2022
Corporation Limited Cash Dividend
Wah Noble Chemicals 30.06.2022 50% Final 11.11.2022
Limited Cash Dividend
Ahmad Hassan Textile 30.06.2022 22.5% Final 14.11.2022
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 30.06.2022 20% Final 11.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Meezan Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 20% Interim 12.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Air Link 30.06.2022 10% Final 11.11.2022
Communication Ltd Cash Dividend
Nadeem Textile 30.06.2022 60% Final 11.11.2022
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Atlas Honda Ltd 31.03.2023 110% Interim 16.11.2022
Cash Dividend
The Searle 30.06.2022 25% Bonus Shares 17.11.2022
Company Limited
Dawood Lawrencepur 31.12.2022 40% Interim 17.11.2022
Limited Cash Dividend
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments