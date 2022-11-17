AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
US says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

  • US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel says Washington doesn't have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another
BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 01:33pm
The United States has once again reiterated that "there has never been a truth" to PTI chairman Imran Khan's allegations regarding Washington's purported role in the foreign conspiracy and expressed resolve not to let “propaganda, misinformation and disinformation” come in the way of bilateral ties with Pakistan.

“There is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer,” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran has repeatedly claimed that Washington conspired to oust him from power.

When asked to comment on Imran Khan’s recent statement regarding the US-backed regime change narrative, Patel said the US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

"That remains unchanged," he said.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday, Imran said that he will no longer “blame” the US and wants a “dignified” relationship if re-elected.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over; it’s behind me,” he said of the alleged conspiracy, which both PM Shehbaz and the US had denied.

“The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States.

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that, I blame my own government more than the US.”

Commenting on Imran’s remarks, Patel noted that the US doesn't have a "position on one political candidate of a party versus another."

"We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles," he stressed.

"Ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship."

KUKhan Nov 17, 2022 02:03pm
It’s strange and funny at the same time when they say "We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles," while knowingly ignoring the ruling Pakistani politician’s involvement in money laundering and amendment of laws to avoid corruption cases against them. The US relationship with Pakistan is of convenience or inconvenience, nothing new, but 30 years from now when documents are declassified, they will portray their diplomats as heroes who brought down a Pakistani government that was trying to follow an independent foreign policy.
