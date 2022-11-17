Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said the government is not considering any major changes in the Pakistan Army Act.

Refuting the media reports regarding changes in the said act, he said media hype over amendments in Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgement in CP 39/2019 which shall be complied with in due course, he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the defence minister while talking to media said that the former prime minister must face a transparent probe for selling the Toshakhana gift of an expensive wrist watch gifted by the royal highness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Khawaja said Imran Khan sling mud at his political rivals during his tenure. He added that a letter pertaining to 190 million was presented in Khan’s cabinet that he secretly gave to Malik Riaz’s Bahria Foundation.

He maintained that Khan orchestrated hoax narrative of foreign conspiracy and backed out from his own statements.

The way Khan perpetrated false narrative and sold the precious gifts received from the dignitaries of a friendly country had damaged the honour and integrity of the county, he added.

Consultation on army chief’s appointment to begin after Nov 18 or 19: Khawaja Asif

The defence minister alleged that Imran Khan wanted Pakistan to default and targeted the army and its top official for satiating his personal whims. On one hand, he said Khan was following his so-called style of intimidation and on the other he was pleading behind the doors to the Army Chief for his help during his meeting arranged by the President.

He accused that Khan had done financial misappropriation and was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan which was all matter of record.

He pointed out that previous day scandal of selling Toshakhana watches had two important things as the dates were manipulated on which the wrist watches were sold in the market. The law was also manipulated to buy the Toshakhana gifts at 20 per cent value.

He further said that the dates of money deposited in the record have separate dates which should be probed.

The government, he said was now demanding to hold Imran Khan accountable as per the law that disqualified Nawaz Sharif for hiding Rs10,000.

