PARTLY FACETIOUS: How men talk about you

** “I don’t understand this hype about one looming appointment made controversial.”**

“Well I do, it’s an appointment that has far reaching implications on every facet of our lives…”

“There is an Arab proverb: be sure to have a controversial opinion and men will talk about you.”

“And not women?”

“Really is that your take on it!”

“Well a piece of advice to anyone willing to listen: separate spiritual guidance from all other guidance especially financial guidance…”

“Political guidance?”

“Indeed. Andrew Jackson, a former US President said if the Union is once severed, the line of separation will grow wider and wider, and the controversies which are now debated and settled in the halls of legislation will then be tried in fields of battle and determined by the sword.”

“I reckon we have already moved towards the fields of battle, but the swords so far are largely mouthy if you know what I mean.”

“Hmmm, Marcus Aurelius, a wise man, said that we are too much accustomed to attribute to a single cause that which is the product of several, and the majority of our controversies come from that.”

“So have we come full circle, the cause is the appointment….”

“My take on controversies is the same as Benjamin Rush, one of the founding fathers of the US who signed the declaration of independence…”

“Was that haqeeqi (real) independence?”

“Don’t be facetious, though his successors have supported policies that are at odds with the…”

“Stop, that’s the problem with successors – they dilute and dilute and further dilute. I mean Jinnah was a great man to emulate but not one of his successors…”

“I get you, anyway Rush said that controversies are dreaded by the advocates of error – so let there be controversy!”

“Let me quote a more recent world leader Angela Merkel who said that controversial disputes are part of democratic culture.”

“So as I said, let there be controversy.”

“Indeed, one element that if surveyed would place Pakistan amongst the top five nations.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

