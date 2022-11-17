AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: How men talk about you

** “I don’t understand this hype about one looming appointment made controversial.”** “Well I do, it’s an...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

** “I don’t understand this hype about one looming appointment made controversial.”**

“Well I do, it’s an appointment that has far reaching implications on every facet of our lives…”

“There is an Arab proverb: be sure to have a controversial opinion and men will talk about you.”

“And not women?”

“Really is that your take on it!”

“Well a piece of advice to anyone willing to listen: separate spiritual guidance from all other guidance especially financial guidance…”

“Political guidance?”

“Indeed. Andrew Jackson, a former US President said if the Union is once severed, the line of separation will grow wider and wider, and the controversies which are now debated and settled in the halls of legislation will then be tried in fields of battle and determined by the sword.”

“I reckon we have already moved towards the fields of battle, but the swords so far are largely mouthy if you know what I mean.”

“Hmmm, Marcus Aurelius, a wise man, said that we are too much accustomed to attribute to a single cause that which is the product of several, and the majority of our controversies come from that.”

“So have we come full circle, the cause is the appointment….”

“My take on controversies is the same as Benjamin Rush, one of the founding fathers of the US who signed the declaration of independence…”

“Was that haqeeqi (real) independence?”

“Don’t be facetious, though his successors have supported policies that are at odds with the…”

“Stop, that’s the problem with successors – they dilute and dilute and further dilute. I mean Jinnah was a great man to emulate but not one of his successors…”

“I get you, anyway Rush said that controversies are dreaded by the advocates of error – so let there be controversy!”

“Let me quote a more recent world leader Angela Merkel who said that controversial disputes are part of democratic culture.”

“So as I said, let there be controversy.”

“Indeed, one element that if surveyed would place Pakistan amongst the top five nations.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Angela Merkel US President PARTLY FACETIOUS Andrew Jackson

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: How men talk about you

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift solar power plant

Exporters resent energy shortages

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

List of locally-manufactured goods: FBR allows release of goods/items

Read more stories