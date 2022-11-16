AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
UK says Poland strike shows threat of ‘Putin’s war’

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2022 03:02pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NUSA DUA: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said a deadly missile strike in Poland underscored the inherent threat posed by Russia’s war, but did not say who fired the projectile.

Speaking after a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Sunak said “none of this would be happening if it weren’t for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war.”

Facing the prospect that the war has spilled over Ukraine’s borders into NATO territory, Sunak said the as-yet-unattributed strike that killed two people would not have happened but for Russia’s missile barrage on Ukraine.

“As long as it goes on it poses a threat to our security and that of our allies. And as long as it goes on it will continue to devastate the global economy,” he said.

Russia’s Medvedev says Polish missile incident shows West moving closer to world war

Sunak also pinned his country’s economic stalling, as well as 11-plus-percent inflation, on the war in Ukraine.

“There is not a single person in the world who hasn’t felt the impact of Putin’s war,” he said.

US President Joe Biden has said the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russian territory, raising the prospect that it may have been an accidental Ukrainian launch or an interceptor strike gone wrong.

