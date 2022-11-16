AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.01%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.74%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 143.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2%)
UNITY 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.22%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,323 Increased By 8.2 (0.19%)
BR30 16,338 Increased By 49.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,815 Increased By 18 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,738 Increased By 29.2 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil, defence stocks support FTSE 100 despite inflation shock

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 01:37pm
Follow us

The FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, lifted by energy and defence stocks, even as hotter-than-expected inflation data highlighted a severe cost-of-living crisis that has put the British economy at the risk of a sharp recession.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched 0.3% higher, with oil & gas stocks rising 1.2% on the back of higher crude prices.

UK’s aerospace and defence index jumped 2.7% following a blast in Poland at a grain facility near the Ukrainian border. Russia denied it was responsible.

US President Joe Biden said the United States and its NATO allies were investigating the blast but early information suggested it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia.

Surging household energy bills and food prices pushed British inflation to a new 41-year high in October, according to data published a day before finance minister Jeremy Hunt is likely to announce tax hikes and spending cuts to control price growth.

Consumer prices rose by 11.1% in annual terms last month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation rate would rise to 10.7%.

Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; AstraZeneca jumps

The pound was flat after hitting a three-month high in the previous session, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index slipped 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Deliveroo Plc rose 1.2% after the food delivery company said it ended its operations in Australia.

Beazley Plc fell 5.4% after the insurer said it planned to raise 385 million pounds ($457 million) by selling new shares in the business, equivalent to a 10% stake.

Shares of Carnival Plc dropped 6.7% after the cruise operator said it was planning $1 billion convertible debt deal.

FTSE 100 Oil prices British economy British inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Oil, defence stocks support FTSE 100 despite inflation shock

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Middle-income nations, too, facing debt issues

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Oil prices ease as China COVID concerns outweigh supply woes

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Currencies on edge as traders assess risks from Poland

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Read more stories