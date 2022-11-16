AGL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.49%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 76.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 142.88 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.56%)
UNITY 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.22%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,321 Increased By 6.5 (0.15%)
BR30 16,329 Increased By 41.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,799 Increased By 1.8 (0%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 25.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Reactors at Ukrainian nuclear power plants shut down after Russian strikes

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 11:22am
Follow us

Several reactors at two Ukrainian power plants automatically shut down as a result of Russian missile strikes on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that millions of people were left without electricity.

Russia pounded cities and energy facilities across Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages in what Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war.

“As a result of the strikes, automation today disabled several nuclear units at two stations - these are calculated consequences, and the enemy knew exactly what he was doing,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy did not say which power plants were affected, but said that strikes hit the capital Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne and Volyn in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast, Kryvyi Rih and Poltava in the centre, Odesa and Mikolaiv in the south and Zhytomyr in the north.

Germany’s Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts

“In many cities and regions of our country, there are again emergency power outages. About 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity,” he said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

On Tuesday, a missile killed two people in Poland close to the border with Ukraine, and although the origins of the attack were still being investigated, the incident has raised concerns that the conflict could spill into neighbouring countries.

Ukraine Poland President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Lviv Russian strikes Odesa nuclear power plants

Comments

1000 characters

Reactors at Ukrainian nuclear power plants shut down after Russian strikes

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Middle-income nations, too, facing debt issues

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Oil prices slip as China COVID worries, firmer dollar outweigh supply concerns

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Currencies on edge as traders assess risks from Poland

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Read more stories