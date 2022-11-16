AGL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.17%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
AVN 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
GGGL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PAEL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 142.39 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.21%)
UNITY 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.54%)
WAVES 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 16,291 Increased By 2.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 42,732 Decreased By -65 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,690 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Boats carrying more than 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 11:00am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, have landed on the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh province since Tuesday, authorities said, the latest among an annual exodus from northwest Myanmar.

The Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority, have for years sailed to countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calmer.

Hundreds have reached Aceh in recent years, many having been at sea for months.

In Myanmar, the Rohingya are widely considered to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite being born in Myanmar.

Hamdani, a spokesperson for the North Aceh government, who like many Indonesians uses one name only, said that 111 Rohingya, including 27 women and 18 children, had arrived just before dawn on Tuesday morning.

A second boat carrying 119 Rohingya landed in the province on Wednesday morning after being at sea for more than 10 days, he told Reuters. “They are well and healthy.

It is not certain where we are going to take them,“ he said. Photos provided by local official Hamdani showed a rickety boat and the group of Rohingya waiting on the beach, surrounded by Indonesian military officers.

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

Local authorities were in contact with the Indonesian immigration and foreign ministers and the United Nations’ High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), he said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in 2017 after a military crackdown that witnesses said included mass killings and rape. Rights groups have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.

Myanmar authorities have said they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.

Malaysia indonesia Rohingya refugees United Nations' High Commission

Comments

1000 characters

Boats carrying more than 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Read more stories