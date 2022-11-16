AGL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
AVN 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
GGGL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PAEL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 142.28 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.13%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.23%)
WAVES 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,311 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 16,282 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.03%)
KSE100 42,770 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil flat as higher supplies offset rising exports

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 10:20am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures were flat in morning trade on Wednesday, hovering near their lowest level in more than two weeks, as higher stocks and a drop in rival soyoil prices offset rising exports and concerns over production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 4,068 ringgit ($897.02) a tonne by the midday break.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October expanded for a fifth month to a three-year high as production improved, data from the nation’s palm oil board showed on Friday.

Exports from Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, rose between 10.7% and 12.7% in the Nov. 1-15 period, compared to the same weeks in October, cargo surveyors data showed.

The market has been struggling to adjust with volatile Malaysian ringgit and uncertainty over vegetable oil supplies because of La Nina and sunflower oil shipments from Black Sea region, said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trade house.

“It seems palm is consolidating gains. For time being it would remain rangebound and then could move higher since inventories in Indonesia are falling,” he said.

Palm oil inches higher on demand optimism, firm ringgit caps gains

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, eased against the dollar, making the commodity more cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Disruptions to palm oil supplies due to tropical storms in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to continue into the first quarter of 2023, keeping prices strong, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.75%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil flat as higher supplies offset rising exports

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Read more stories