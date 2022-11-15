AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
FNEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
GGGL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.71%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.12%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PRL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.73%)
TREET 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.1%)
UNITY 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.61%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 25.6 (0.59%)
BR30 16,503 Increased By 29.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,020 Increased By 169 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,808 Increased By 78.5 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil inches higher on demand optimism, firm ringgit caps gains

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 11:02am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday to trade in a tight range, as traders weighed better exports, concerns over stormy weather hurting output and a stronger ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 37 ringgit, or 0.9%, to 4,149 ringgit ($904.91) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract tracked higher Chicago soyoil prices higher, but palm’s huge discount to soyoil and optimism over November exports kept sellers at bay, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose for a third day against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Disruptions to palm oil supplies because of tropical storms in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to continue into the first quarter of 2023, keeping prices strong, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Monday.

MPOB warned of a tough 2023 for the market, with the persistence of global uncertainties in weather, geopolitics and economics that have caused wide price swings this year.

Palm slumps over 4% as ringgit firms, rival oils weaken

India’s palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year earlier as overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of palm oil, a trade body said on Monday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract was down 2.3%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil inches higher on demand optimism, firm ringgit caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

‘Global Shield’ launched

Read more stories