Gamers league: TCL announces huge prize pool of Rs1.5m

LAHORE: To celebrate the spirit of eSports, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, TCL Electronics, brings the biggest Football E-Gaming Event, “TCL Gamers League 2022,” with a massive prize pool of Rs 1.5 million.

Registration for the league has started. Mark your calendars for the 12th and 13th of November for Karachi Qualifier which will be held at Lucky One Mall and 18th and 19th of November for Lahore Qualifier followed by Grand Finale on the 20th November at Packages Mall. The series of events will be full of exciting games and surprises for families, and TCL will be giving away cash prizes and led TVs for the participants.

Talking about the biggest gaming event, the Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan, Majid Khan Niazi, said: “When it comes to motivating youth and their talent, TCL has always been at the forefront to promote eSports. By providing this incredible platform, TCL wishes to highlight Pakistan’s talent by facilitating gamers with the best gaming experience in the world.”

