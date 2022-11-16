President prays for early recovery of PM

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi expressed good wishes for the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The president prayed for the early recovery of PM Shehbaz and also emphasized taking good care during the phase of illness, the President’s House said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also appealed to the general public and party workers to pray for the early recovery of the prime minister.

