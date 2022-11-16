AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Sindh police participate in 11th edition of IDEAS 2022

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Security & Emergency Services Division on behalf of Sindh Police is participating in the 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022.

The 4-day mega exhibition kicked-off here at Karachi Expo Center on Tuesday. This is the first ever participation of Sindh Police in the international exhibitory event, the officials said.

The Sindh police are exhibiting its services at Hall No. 8 (Marquee), Pakistan Pavilion, wherein, the department is illustrating its journey towards modern policing and incorporation of the latest information technology.

It is highlighting the professionally advanced trained commandos of Special Security Unit, Special Weapon & Tactics Team (S.W.A.T) of SSU equipped with latest weapons, gadgets and communication system.

The visitors will also be briefed about the recently launched ‘Talaash’ by the Sindh Police to catch the criminals.

On the occasion, DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that in the recent past Sindh Police particularly S&ESD has diversified its portfolio, ventured into innovative techniques & technologies.

Consequently, the leadership of Sindh police decided to display its services in the event which would help to enhance the positive image of Pakistan Police at international level.

