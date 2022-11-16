Health sector: China will continue to support Punjab govt: officials

AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
LAHORE: The Chinese government will fully support the Punjab government in providing better health facilities to its people, according to officials.

A Chinese delegation comprising Project Assistant Yan, Technical Consultant Sim Si Gei, Technical Manager Yan Hao, General Manager Lufeng, Project Assistant Li Zhiwang and Chief Strategy Khurram Shahzad called on Punjab’s Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and discussed the preparation of synovic vaccine.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi welcomed the Chinese delegation and said Chinese cooperation in health sector in Punjab is commendable. Out of all the provinces, Punjab has vaccinated the most population against coronavirus, he added.

The Chinese delegation members said they appreciate the services of the Punjab government for facilitating the patients in the teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Moreover, in a meeting, measures were reviewed for the identification of unidentified bodies in government hospitals. Addressing the meeting, Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Qazi said that MoU will be signed with Nadra to ensure 100% certainty of identification of dead bodies in government hospitals of Punjab. Along with health department, police and home department are also important stakeholders in identification of dead bodies in government hospitals. Identifying any dead body is the primary responsibility of the police department, he added. He disclosed that the PITB has designed software for identifying the dead bodies. After the identification of the unidentified bodies, the local government will start the process of burial. Both the health departments will fully cooperate with Nadra in identifying the unidentified bodies in the government hospitals of Punjab. Departments of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care have appointed focal persons for the implementation of the MoU. After the MoU, support will also be provided in medico-legal cases in the government hospitals of Punjab.

