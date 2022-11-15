India’s Modi says there should be no restrictions on energy supplies

MUMBAI: There should be no restrictions on energy supplies and stability in the energy market should be ensured, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in remarks made at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

“India’s energy security is also important for global growth,” Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry. “Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution.

We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured,“ Modi said.