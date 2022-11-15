AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
FNEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
GGGL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.71%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.12%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PRL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.73%)
TREET 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.1%)
UNITY 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.61%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 25.6 (0.59%)
BR30 16,503 Increased By 29.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,020 Increased By 169 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,808 Increased By 78.5 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF’s Georgieva urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 11:20am
Follow us

NUSA DUA: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned G20 leaders on Tuesday against allowing trade protectionism to “take root” and said fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs would significantly hurt growth.

In prepared remarks delivered at the G20 leaders summit, Georgieva said that 345 million people in the world were now suffering from a food crisis as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, high inflation and climate disasters. She said G20 countries should “allow trade to do its job.”

Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7bn in debt owed to China

“Removing barriers, especially for food and fertilizers, can go a long way to counter the suffering of hundreds of millions of people,” Georgieva said. “We must not allow protectionism to take root and the world to drift into separate blocs.

Kristalina Georgieva International Monetary fund G20 countries G20 summit Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

IMF’s Georgieva urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

‘Global Shield’ launched

Read more stories