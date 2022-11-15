Closure of roads: IHC issues notices to IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad regarding closure of roads in the federal capital due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protests and sit-ins.

A single bench of Chief Justice Amer Farooq on Monday heard the petition filed by a citizen of Islamabad who narrated the ordeal and the hardship that citizens were facing because of the PTI Dharnas and their intended ‘long march’.

The IHC bench directed the IG Islamabad, Akbar Nasir Khan, to submit a report on the protests. The court also directed the additional attorney general (AAG) to submit his reply within three days and deferred the hearing till November 17.

The petitioner requested to the court that during the protests, students have been unable to attend schools and colleges, people unable to attend their offices and the worst is happening with daily wagers as they have been deprived of their right to earn a livelihood. Therefore, he sought the court’s direction upon the ICT authorities to regulate and control the long march.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Farooq remarked that the motorway was under the federal government and asked that why the government has not opened it for traffic yet. The AAG, Munawar Iqbal Duggal, said that the law and order is the provincial government’s matter.

The IHC CJ said that protests are also staged before the Parliament, why do you block roads then. He remarked that containers are placed in Islamabad as if these are unusual circumstances. He asked that why you are placing containers instead of constituting an efficient anti-riot force. He further questioned that why you have not taken some other steps instead of placing containers on the roads.

Shabbir Khattak, joint secretary of the Ministry of Interior appeared before the court while Barrister Sardar Umar Aslam represented traders in the court.

In this matter, the traders had filed a petition against the closure of roads due to protests. They informed the court that demonstrations have continued since the change of government in April.

The petition stated that due to the protests and road closures, citizens and businessmen are facing difficulties and their fundamental rights are being infringed upon.

In the petition, they prayed before the court to direct the government to maintain traffic flow on the roads, especially on the motorway. They also requested that the PTI should be forced to organise its rallies outside Islamabad.

