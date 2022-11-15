IT sector: President for taking advantage of opportunities at global level

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for acquiring religious education along with modern education, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that nations which adopted knowledge and made the education a way to attain social well-being and economic prosperity were now advancing at fast pace in every sphere of life.

While addressing the Minhaj University Lahore (MUL) Convocation 2022 on Monday, Dr Arif Alvi said the nation should strive to seek more and more knowledge because it’s the heritage of Muslims.

“At global level, the IT industry was running short of manpower and the international community was looking towards Pakistan having youth bulge to cater to the needs of this vital sector,” he said. “Pakistan must take substantial advantage of this great opportunity.”

The President said women should be kept in the economic cycle of society and providing a harassment-free atmosphere to women is responsibility of the state. “Women should remain in the mainstream national development process and economic cycle of the country to double the development pace,” he said. “Hazrat Khadija (RA) was a business woman; therefore, it was not justified to confine the educated women to their homes to look after the family matters only.” He added that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Jinnah had also advocated for taking women along in the national development process.

Dr Arif Alvi maintained that 50 percent of the women students after acquiring MBBS degree did not go for practice in the field or most of them went abroad to serve there, which was unfortunate and in a way wastage of the resources spent on them during their studies at respective educational institutions. He also advised the graduating students that they should not isolate themselves from the society in their practical life and must use their knowledge and skills for well-being of the society and uplift of the poor people.

He said that human relationships were built on the basis of communication and the people must avoid sharing unconfirmed information and out of context communication as it was unethical and against the teachings of Islam. The President also awarded medals and degrees to some of the position holder graduates.

Earlier, Prof Dr Hussain Mohiyyuddin, Deputy Chairman of MUL Board of Governors, Vice Chancellor Prof Sajid Mahmood Shahzad also spoke on the occasion and highlighted history and achievements of the varsity.

