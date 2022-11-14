Canada doubles Ukraine military aid to $750 million

OTTAWA: Canada announced Monday a doubling of its military aid to Ukraine to Can$1 billion (US$750 million) as well as fresh sanctions against Russian justice and security officials.

“This additional military assistance will support Ukrainians as they bravely continue to fight against Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, while these new sanctions will put added pressure on those who support these acts of war,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

The sanctions target 23 Russian police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials that the Canadian government says have been “involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders.”

The named individuals include several Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents accused of involvement in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Others were said to be behind the jailing of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza in April for denouncing the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive. He was charged last month with high treason.

The new military funding for Ukraine, meanwhile, doubles Ottawa’s commitment in its April budget, and will go toward military, surveillance, and communications equipment, fuel, and medical supplies.

Ottawa has previously announced deliveries to Ukraine of armored vehicles, artillery and ammunition, drone cameras, and winter clothing for troops.