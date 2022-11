LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open on Monday following a mixed start to the week in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,341.83 points.

European stocks rise at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.6 percent to 14,306.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.3 percent to 6,616.54.