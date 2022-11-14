AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

INP Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: Industrial Association of Pakistan on Sunday rejected the notice of no gas supply to industries. According to details, the Industrial Association of Pakistan rejected the government’s notice to not supply gas to industries in the winter season. The association would urge the federal government to find ways to provide gas to industries, President Karachi Chamber said.

Vice President Javed Balwani said that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister should intervene and save Karachi’s industries from closure. The government has not considered any recommendation given by the Industrialists committee, Faisal Mueez said.

The committee had recommended shifting load management to a circular basis so industries are not shut completely. It is not clear how export-oriented industries would be provided gas in winter, Javed Balwani said.

The association said that they reject the policy of gas load shedding.

Javed Balwani said that the gas supply is 34% while the industries are getting only 18 %( 721 mmcft) gas supply.

Sindh subjected to worst shortage despite providing 60pc of local gas: Wahab

With the advent of the winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi.

“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023,” a statement issued by the gas company read.

It said the decision is aimed to meet the rising demand of domestic customers in Sindh and Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh have already been shut down for two-and-half months due to gas shortage.

Federal Government SSGC gas supply industries ministry of energy Winter season gas load shedding Industrial Association of Pakistan Karachi’s industries

Comments

1000 characters

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

FBR clarification

Read more stories