Six dead after vintage planes collide at Texas air show

DALLAS: Six people were dead after two vintage military planes collided midair on Saturday and crashed in flames before crowds who came to see the stunt flying at a World War Two commemorative air show in Dallas, officials said on Sunday.

No one on the ground was hurt, and no names of the victims were released.

“Authorities will continue working today on the investigation & identification of the deceased,” said Judge Clay Jenkins, the chief elected official in the Texas county. “Please pray for their families and all involved.”

The crash involved World War Two-era planes - a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter - that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.