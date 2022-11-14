AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Move afoot to declare Punjab and California ‘Sister States’

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: There are plans afoot for an agreement to declare the province of Punjab and the State of California in the United States of America as ‘Sister States’ and a special letter in this regard has been sent to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on behalf of the head of California Legislative Assembly, Chris R. Holden.

The letter has extended an invitation to Pervaiz Elahi to sign the document about the proposed agreement between Punjab and the State of California.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to review matters relating to the proposed agreement that was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi. Former federal secretary and Chairman of the Planning and Development (P&D) Board Salman Ghani apprised the meeting of the details of the proposed Sister State Relationship Agreement between Punjab and California.

The Punjab chief minister issued instructions for giving a final shape to the agreement. He said that the agreement would serve to enhance trade, and economic and business relations between the two regions and bilateral investment would increase as a result.

Under the agreement, he said, relations between the two regions in the sectors of education, health, information technology, environment and culture would be promoted. A special unit would be set up in the P&D Board that would give a final shape to the agreement and would also be responsible for its enforcement.

Pervaiz Elahi said that matters relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California ‘Sister States’ would be finalised soon.

He pointed out that although a delegation from the Punjab government has been invited to visit California to participate in an agreement signing ceremony but “we would be pleased if the Californian delegation” would visit Lahore to finalise the agreement.

He said that the Legislative Assembly of California had already passed a resolution to declare Punjab and California ‘Sister States’. A copy of the letter received from the US has been sent to the Ambassador of America in Pakistan Donald Blome, the director of USAID Mission, and the officials concerned, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab California Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi P&D Board Chris R. Holden

Comments

1000 characters

Move afoot to declare Punjab and California ‘Sister States’

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories