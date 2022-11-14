Go Fund organises third free eye camp

FAISALABAD: Go Fund UK organised its third free eye camp at Narwala Bungalow where free operations with free lenses are being provided. Glasses are also being provided. Camp was started on November 12th and will continue till November 14th. On first day, over 800 patients were checked and 148 patients were short-listed for operations.

Prior to this, first camp under Go Fund UK was organised in October and then in March this year.

So far in three camps overall around 2,000 patients were checked, out of them 300 plus patients were provided lenses free of cost. In all three camps, free medicine, free food, free test of sugar, Hapatitis B & C and free accommodation were provided. Go Fund UK was founded by Dr Amir Ali Majid, UK (Sitara Imtiaz) with sole objective to provide free treatment to the people having eye-related issues in Pakistan.

