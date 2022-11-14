AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Oct KP E&T Dept collection rises 15pc to 1.18bn YoY

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 07:53am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Excise & Taxation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surpassed the revenue collection target by 15% during last four months of the current fiscal year and has collected revenue of Rs.1182 million during the period as compared to the corresponding period of lastyear.

This was told during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said sources privy to the meeting on Sunday. The participants were also briefed about the steps taken for Narcotics Control and it was told that as per the instructions of the provincial government, the Excise department has tightened the noose around the drug peddlers and drug smuggling.

During the last one month, 40 cases have been registered against drug traffickers and peddlers, 50 accused arrested while 33 vehicles used in Narcotics smuggling have been seized. Similarly, in the same period, 246 Kg of hashish, 60 Kg of heroin, 104 Kg of opium and around 10 Kg of crystal meth (ice) were also confiscated. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, intelligence-based targeted operations are being carried out for narcotics seizures.

Since August 2020, 674 cases have been registered and 742 individuals arrested while 411 vehicles used in drug smuggling have been apprehended. Similarly, during the same period, 5685 Kg of hashish, 601 Kg heroin, 359 Kg Opium, 206 Kg Ice and 960 Liters of Alcohol were seized.

While briefing the meeting on the reform initiatives of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics control department, it was informed that under the Universal Number Plate Initiative, 5000 Universal Number Plates have been issued whereas the issuance of additional 35,000 Number Plates is in progress.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department to modernize the tax collection system by introducing E-Initiatives so as to extend the maximum facilitation to tax payers. The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to undertake a comprehensive review of all prevailing laws and rules and propose necessary amendments to bring them at par with contemporary needs.

He clarified that the incumbent provincial government is committed to rooting out the menace of drugs in the province, adding that all available resources will be put to use to safeguard the younger generation against this nuisance.

Touching upon the legislative progress of the department, the participants apprised that Establishment of Excise Police Station Rules 2020, Asset Administration & Management Rules 2021, Disposal of Vehicles & Other Articles Rules 2021, Reward Rules 2020 and Rehabilitation Centre Rules 2021 have been vetted and approved by the Chief Minister for placement before the provincial cabinet.

Moreover, Regulation of Drugs of Abuse Rules, Controlled Chemicals Rules, and Equipment & Materials Rules 2021 have been drafted and are in the vetting stage. The meeting also took a detailed review of the development schemes of the Excise department.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities of the Excise Department to take steps for the strengthening of its Narcotics Wing and ramp up actions against narcotics, further directing them to post officers and officials of well repute on key posts for the purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan KP CM revenue collection KP Excise & Taxation Department

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Oct KP E&T Dept collection rises 15pc to 1.18bn YoY

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories